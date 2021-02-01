You hear Alexis Taylor sing and you wonder, why isn’t this woman all over the radio? Then you dig a little deeper and the question changes from why isn’t she on the radio to why isn’t Alexis Taylor a star?

The sad fact is stardom and talent don’t always ride alongside each other. The world is an unfair place and often times luck and opportunity play just as much into things as talent and work ethic. All you can do is keep singing, keep making great music and carve yourself out a nice career.

Hailing from Huntsville, Ontario, Canada, Taylor has been in Nashville for a handful of years now writing, recording and performing. Built on a steady influence of artists like Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert, this singer/songwriter has steadily worked her circle from the inside out and has built a considerable fan following both in town and in a number of neighboring states.

With 2021 earmarked in her calendar as a year for substantial growth, Taylor is kicking things off with her brand new single “Getaway.” Looking to put last year and all the muck that was 2020 entirely behind her, she partnered with award-winning session player and producer John Willis (Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Faith Hill) to produce a song that both reflects the current country climate yet still highlights her unique style. Beachy, bouncy, and packed full of sunshine, “Getaway” is a two-and-a half-minute package of good vibes when the world needs it most.

“I wrote ‘Getaway’ because while the entire world was on lockdown in 2020,” says Taylor, “I had the realization that it isn’t always about a specific location that makes you feel like you are escaping reality. A lot of times, we seem to forget the people that we are with are the reason for the memorable times that we have. Don’t get me wrong, I love being on the beach and laying out by the pool, but we tend to focus so much on the place, when our focus should be on the company. ‘Getaway’ is a reminder of that.”

While she is hoping to build on her recent success where her last single“Cool with That” (also with Willis) cracked the Top 40 on the Canadian Country Music Sirius XM charts, Taylor really just wants fans to start smiling again.

“I really want ‘Getaway’ to give people a newfound perspective of looking at the past year that we have had, and the new world we are having to navigate. There are a lot of countries that still have some pretty strict travel restrictions in place and not a lot of people are able to go anywhere. So rather than focus on that, I want people realize that you don’t have to jump on a plane or a cruise ship to have a good time. I want people to be encouraged to spend time with their significant others, their spouses, their families, and allow that time with them to be a break from real life, even if only for a moment.”