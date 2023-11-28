Why George Harrison’s Folk Rock Opus ‘All Things Must Pass’ Is a Timeless Classic

When The Beatles officially disbanded in 1970, all four members of the history-making group found themselves at the start of a new creative path. For George Harrison, the departure allowed the continuation of an already solid solo career.

Before the Beatles’ separation, the acclaimed musician and songwriter had already released two solo albums—Wonderwall Music in 1968 and Electronic Sound in 1969. Although both records were highly experimental and sonically innovative, they also were completely instrumental works.

According to Mark Hertsgaard, author of A Day in the Life: The Music and Artistry of the Beatles, Harrison was already considering a third solo album during The Beatles’ last few writing sessions. During the tail-end of the 1960s, Harrison had forged friendships with other seminal artists of the era, including Bob Dylan, Leon Russell, and Eric Clapton. Inspired by their individual creative visions, along with his growing spiritual involvement in the Hare Krishna movement, Harrison got to work.

A New Yet Familiar Start

Many of the songs that would end up on Harrison’s third record were previously presented as possible cuts for The Beatles. Tracks like “Hear Me Lord” and the album’s title track, “All Things Must Pass,” were dismissed by Harrison’s bandmates. In the extensive 2021 documentary film The Beatles: Get Back, the presentation and rejection of multiple All Things Must Pass songs are caught on film.

During the late 1960s, Harrison forged a friendship with hit “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector. Together, they sifted through a trove of unreleased songs that Harrison had at the ready. As a result, All Things Must Pass features a mix of new and older material, including “Isn’t It a Pity,” which was finished in 1966 but passed over by the rest of The Beatles.

All Things Must Pass officially arrived on November 27, 1970, as a triple album. The project kicks off with “I’d Have You Anytime,” a co-write with Bob Dylan, and takes listeners through 22 additional tracks. The project’s third disc was titled Apple Jam, featuring captivating instrumental tracks similar to those on Harrison’s two previous studio albums.

Recorded in May 1970, All Things Must Pass includes an all-star cast of musicians accompanying Harrison. Along with drumming from former bandmate Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Gary Wright, Pete Drake, and Billy Preston were among the acclaimed musicians who lent their talents to the project.

Why It Matters

Since its debut, All Things Must Pass has been the center of intensive critical discussion and debate. Its carefully crafted soundscape, driven by bold, hypnotic slide guitar and repeated spiritually-centered imagery, captivated listeners. The record feels like an introduction to Harrison as a singular artist, capturing his life and inspirations within that pivotal time.

Harrison’s release of “My Sweet Lord” as the record’s lead single sparked a worldwide wave of commercial success. He became the first member of The Beatles to reach No. 1 with a solo project following their breakup. All Things Must Pass became one of the best-selling albums of 1970 and the entire decade. In January 2022, the album was certified platinum for the seventh time by the RIAA, making All Things Must Pass the most successful LP of Harrison’s career.

Although certifications and awards are impactful, the true importance of All Things Must Pass can be seen in its continued influence on fellow artists. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens, Kelly Clarkson, Beck, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, and Troye Sivan are just a handful of the acts that have covered tracks from Harrison’s record over the years.

The time, energy, and heart Harrison invested into creating All Things Must Pass makes it a truly timeless piece of art. His choice to pivot away from the expected and craft something representative of his perspective as both an artist and human gives the record a personal and intimate feel.

Although few artists would be brave enough to deliver a project as ambitious and unpredictable as All Things Must Pass at a time of career transition, George Harrison showed us all why it was a risk worth taking.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns