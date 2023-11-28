Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks Will Appear in Sequel to 1984 Film, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’

You can add This Is Spinal Tap to the list of movies getting a belated sequel. The musical mockumentary is gearing up, and it’s going to feature some serious talent. Real-life musicians Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will cameo in the film.

Videos by American Songwriter

Director Rob Reiner appeared on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast and revealed his plans for the film. He also name-dropped a few people he planned to add to the movie as well.

“We’re making a sequel,” Reiner said. “We’re gonna start shooting at the end of February. And everybody’s back. And Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John, and a few other surprises. Garth Brooks.”

Right now, it’s unknown what exact role McCartney, John, and Brooks will play, but audiences probably shouldn’t expect more than a cameo. The presence of the musicians will lend credibility to the return of the mock band.

This Is Spinal Tap followed the fictional band Spinal Tap, but it was filmed like a real-life documentary, coining the term mockumentary. It’s likely that the sequel follow the same style, allowing Spinal Tap to rub shoulders with real-life musicians.

The film will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original and will reunite the director with much of the original cast. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer are returning as the main trio from the band. Meanwhile, Reiner will also be reprising his role of Marty DiBergi in front of the camera.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film,” Reiner said via Stereogum. “I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

Reiner also revealed additional details from the film. It will pick up with the band’s final concert. “When it was announced that Spinal Tap would reunite for one final concert, Marty DiBergi saw this as a chance to make things right with the band who viewed This Is Spinal Tap as a hatchet job,” Reiner said in a statement.

The original film featured cameos by Billy Crystal, Fran Drescher, Anjelica Huston, and Fred Willard.

(Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)