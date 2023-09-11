Allison Russell’s ‘The Returner’ is a 5-Star Triumph in the Face of Pain

Allison Russell

The Returner

5/5 stars

Allison Russell is back. On Friday (September 8), the talented and courageous Americana artist released her sophomore solo album, The Returner. But what is she returning to? And with what in her hands to offer?

For those who don’t know Russell’s story, a summary: the Canadian-born artist grew up enduring traumatic sexual, mental and physical abuse at the hands of her adoptive father. She moved away from home at 15-years-old. Since then, she’s been part of several impactful bands, including Po’ Girl and Our Native Daughters. More recently, Russell earned multiple Grammy nominations for her debut 2021 LP, Outside Child. To many, including recent pal Brandi Carlile (who appears on the new album, singing backing vocals on two songs), Russell’s story is one of inspiration and triumph. And it has to be heard.

Such is the substance of her new work, too. It’s a 10-song collection woven together with surprise, gratitude, pain and musical beauty the world has never quite seen before. Sings Russell on the buoyant opening song, “Springtime,”

Well, I used to think that I was doomed

To die young to be consumed

All lullabies were violent

Those winters of my discontent (Woo)



So long, farewell, adieu, adieu (So long, farewell, adieu, adieu)

To that tunnel I went through (To that tunnel I went through)

And my reward, my recompense? (My reward, my recompense?)

Springtime of my present tense (Springtime of my present tense)

So much life and recognition in just two stanzas. She thought she would die young, perhaps at the hands of her abuser. But she lived, thrived. Is flourishing. Now, she is in the blossoming portion—the springtime—of her creativity. With that chance, she’s bringing unique songs into the universe.

In the album’s second song, the titular, “The Returner,” Russell continues her (measured) glee. How could this beautiful artist not sing after finding the space and friends around which to spread her wings? But there is always something connected to Russell’s inherent, newfound joy. She can never fully let go of the scars she’s incurred. That’s what makes them scars. But while some may think this reality would be distracting, it only adds to Russell’s power. After all, to be human is to shine despite.

And she does just that on the record’s driving third track, “All Without Within.” We are sunlight, we are shadows, sings Russell. One of the joys of her new LP is the rhythmic choices she chooses. Both in the instrumentation, which includes any number of cymbals and bells and likely improvised trinkets, to the sounds and pacing of the percussive hits. The feeling the beats give off induces dancing and is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Or to hear when you wonder if life is even worth living.

The jaunty “Demons” reads like a new sonic Bible as much as it does a piece of entertainment. Demons, sings Russell. Turn around, look ‘em in the face, they don’t like how sunlight tastes. No, no, no, no! Put that lyric on repeat! And remember there is a light at the end of whatever tunnel you, too, are going through. Not only does Russell remind us there is light but she sings and dances us to it. Unafraid. And that’s the elemental key. To live as a real-life victim is to experience fear. But that’s one thing that isn’t on The Returner. There is no fear anymore. Sings Russell,

Demons in my 3 in my 6 in my 9

Used to be so damn terrifying

So we put ’em on the bus but we didn’t let ’em drive

Turned them all into Freedom Riders

Boom. Speaking of demons. Let’s get another thing clear. That’s what Russell seems to say on the next track, “Eve Was Black.” The mother of all was dark and good, sings Russell. Yes, The Returner is not just a thing to get you happy. It’s a book of lessons. And the reality of race is part of that, too. Human life came from Africa. Eve, if she existed, would then be Black, lest we forget. Singing over a thumping beat and single violin, Russell exudes confidence and intimate truth-telling. Do I remind you of what you lost, do you hate or do you lust? Do you despise or do you yearn? To return, to return, to return.

She continues her display on “Stay Right Here,” her new album’s sixth song. This one gets the heart pumping thanks to a low-register piano riff. The song almost resembles an ’80s dance song, one with teased-out hair and leg warmers. It nearly explodes in triumph, in climax. Prince would be proud. Next, “Shadowlands” also offers a big beat. A deep, bouncing bass with low-end pianos and Russell soaring between vocal ranges. The star instrumental on this one is the violins, sounding like sped-up 2000s soul strings. She sings,

I woke up from a goddamn nightmare

Just to find the house was on fire

Ran outside, the flames, they were everywhere

Reachin’ on up to the sky



Maybe it was a dream within a dream

It doesn’t matter anyhow

I can bring the cool rain when I want to

I know how to gather the clouds

On the hefty “Rag Child,” Russell takes a moment before she brings her voice to the song. But when she does, it’s worth the wait. Sings Russell,

I didn’t know all the load I could carry

Till I sank to my knees in the merciless sun

Yeah the voice in my head said someday your burden

Will be taken from you but today’s not the one

The album’s penultimate song, “Snake Life,” opens with Russell telling of a dream she had where she shed skin and crawled away from where she’d been, anew. What did not kill me, fills me with the power of 1,000 suns. Is there a more inspiring line? Especially when sung by this artist who has seen and felt the worst of life as well as known its deepest creative bounties? The good that comes from perseverance. Russell delivers this message over tribal-like drums and ambient sounds that stem from faraway deserts.

The final song on The Returner is the acoustic-driven “Requiem.” How can one try to conclude an album like The Returner? Well, Russell does so by comparing bullets to lullabies. Describing songless birds and the souls of children. In the end, Russell says our own song is ours to sing. Ours alone. So, now armed with that deep truth, what shall we do next? (Besides put the album on repeat, of course).

Photo by Dana Trippe / Courtesy Grandstand Media