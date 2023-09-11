Amy Winehouse Band Reunites to Celebrate Late Singer’s 40th Birthday

The original band that backed Amy Winehouse will perform a special concert honoring what would have been the late singer’s 40th birthday with a special show on Friday (December 22) in London.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tickets for the show, at KOKO in the Camden section of London will go on sale on Thursday (September 14), what would have been her 40th birthday. Led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bassist Dale Davis—who is also the music consultant on the upcoming Winehouse biopic Back to Black—the band will perform songs from her catalog to celebrate her life and career.

Fronted by singer Bronte Shandé, the show, which already toured Europe in 2022 and 2023, also features on-screen footage of Winehouse, who died from alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

Born and raised in Southgate, Winehouse spent the majority of her adult life in Camden and her regular haunts like Hawley Arms and The Dublin Castle and lived there during the time of her death.

Winehouse’s friend Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Nowhere Boy) is also directing the upcoming biopic, Back to Black—named after Winehouse’s 2006 album and song of the same name.

The film stars Marisa Abela as the singer, along with Lesley Manville, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Juliet Cowan, and covers Winehouse’s earlier life and career as a North London jazz musician in the early 2000s through the release of her debut, Frank, in 2003 and her meteoric rise soon after with hits “Back to Black,” “Rehab,” “Valerie,” and more.

[RELATED: 10 Artists Who Have Been Inspired by Amy Winehouse]

A new book titled Amy Winehouse: In Her Words was recently released featuring several of the singer’s unpublished journals, photographs, and handwritten lyrics. The Estate of Amy Winehouse will give 100 percent of the advance and royalties made from the sale of the 211-page book to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images