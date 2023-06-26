It’s the song most often shouted out and requested—both seriously and as a joke. It’s the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Free Bird.”

But when you talk about Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Florida-born rock band who wrote other hits like “Sweet Home Alabama,” it’s almost impossible not to talk about Neil Young. The two had a battle in the mid-’70s when Young released his critical song, “Southern Man,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd retorted back with “Sweet Home Alabama,” which includes the line:

Well I heard Mister Young sing about her

Well I heard ol’ Neil put her down

Well I hope Neil Young will remember

A southern man don’t need him around anyhow

So, with that as a backdrop, we wanted to try and bring the two parties together in song. We wanted to imagine what a song like “Free Bird” might sound like if performed by Young himself. To do so, we asked our friends at ChatGPT for a little assistance.

Here’s what the bot spit out:

“A Free Soul”

(Verse 1)

The sun is setting low, casting shadows on the land,

I’m strumming my old guitar, feeling the weight in my hand.

Got a restless spirit, like a wild horse on the run,

I’m searching for freedom, chasing dreams under the setting sun.

(Chorus)

Oh, I’m a free soul, like a bird in the sky,

With a heart full of passion, I’m gonna spread my wings and fly.

I’ll soar through the mountains, across the open plain,

In this world of uncertainty, I’ll find my peace again.

(Verse 2)

Through the smoke-filled bars and crowded city streets,

I’ve seen the pain and sorrow, felt the rhythm of defeat.

But I won’t be confined, no, I won’t be tied down,

I’ll sing my songs of truth, and I’ll wear my rebel crown.

(Chorus)

Oh, I’m a free soul, like a bird in the sky,

With a heart full of passion, I’m gonna spread my wings and fly.

I’ll soar through the mountains, across the open plain,

In this world of uncertainty, I’ll find my peace again.

(Bridge)

Guitar strings vibrating, harmonica moaning sweet,

I’ll sing my blues in a voice that won’t retreat.

Like a hurricane howling, I’ll make my message clear,

In this world full of noise, I’ll whisper words they’ll hear.

(Solo)

(Verse 3)

With every strum of the guitar, I’ll tell a tale untold,

In my songs of love and longing, where the heartache unfolds.

I’ll stand against the wind, face the storm with no fear,

For I’ll always be a troubadour, singing songs they’ll hold dear.

(Chorus)

Oh, I’m a free soul, like a bird in the sky,

With a heart full of passion, I’m gonna spread my wings and fly.

I’ll soar through the mountains, across the open plain,

In this world of uncertainty, I’ll find my peace again.

(Outro)

So let the music play, let it echo through the night,

As I wander through this world, guided by the moon’s soft light.

I’ll be a free bird, soaring high above it all,

In the style of Neil Young, I’ll answer freedom’s call.

Final Analysis

While this song may have not landed on any Neil Young albums (though, goodness knows the artist sure is putting out bootleg after bootleg these days), you can actually hear Young hard-strumming this song on an acoustic, his signature falsetto voice belting out the lyrics of a free soul like a wild horse.

What do you think of “Free Soul”? Let us know in the comments below.

