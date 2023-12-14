Alternative ‘Courting’ and the Meaning Behind Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U”

Sometimes courting a woman involves a Mercedes-Benz or front row at haute couture runway shows. On “Spin Bout U,” released on the duo’s 2022 collaborative album Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage profess their love in different ways.



In the first verse, they’re throwing gifts as this woman, a new G-Wag, and even an AMEX card and the code to the safe.

Videos by American Songwriter

She got a new G-Wag’

She wanna hit Highlight Room and show it off

Got a new body, girl, show it off

This a Brazilian, I know it’s soft

Toned up and she got a six-pack

Look like she used to play volleyball

American Express, you can have it all

Code to the safe, you can have it all

Several verses in, they’re trying to win her affection with connections.

And I know what I said ’bout bein’ in Vogue

But just like that R&B group from the ’90s

Girl, one call, I’ll get you in Vogue

One call, you in runway shows

One call, I’m sittin’ front row

One wrong call from your ex nigga sayin’ dumb shit’ll get him sent home

One call and my niggas ten toes

Down to go wherever I say go

Even if we gotta travel ‘cross the globe

Down to take you to the end of the road, for real

‘Her Loss’ Cover

Produced by Banbwoi and Noah “40” Shebib, “Spin Bout U” also samples Oobie’s “Give Me Your Lovin,” and went to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

[Get Tickets to Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur — Big As the What? 2024 Tour Tickets HERE]

Yacht Heist

In the video, directed by dave Meyers, Drake and 21 Savage save a girl, played by model Precious Lee, drowning off their privage yacht only to be duped by nightfall, when her team of “pirates” pillage their vessel.



After blowing a powdered substance in Drake’s face, making him hallucinate, he and Savage are seen tied up while the women jewels, luxury goods, weapons and everything in sight.



The video ends with Drake and Savage beig shot and falling to the ocean and yacht bursting into flames as the women flee on a mini boat with their bounty.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM