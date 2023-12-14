Who Is Lainey Wilson Dating? Meet Her Ex-NFL QB Boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges

Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges have been dating since 2021. The couple were together for nearly two years before they made their relationship public earlier this year. Hodges walked the red carpet with Wilson at the 2023 ACM Awards in May.

Earlier this year, Wilson shared a little about how being with Hodges makes her feel. While on Audacy’s Katie & Company, she talked about working on new music. She said her new material will show “a different side” of her. “I am in love which is weird for me that I’m actually able to write those kinds of songs,” she added. That’s right, Hodges makes the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer want to write love songs.

Who Is Devlin “Duck” Hodges?

Hodges played football at Samford University in Alabama. He started at quarterback all four years of his college career. That’s where he gained the nickname “Duck.” He also received the title of Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year three times. Additionally, he won the Walter Payton Award in 2018.

After playing at Samford, Hodges signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was the Steelers QB until 2021. That year, he moved to the Los Angeles Rams. Later that year, Hodges signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League as the team’s starting QB. He retired from football in 2022.

Today, Hodges is a real estate agent in Louisiana. He works with Mossy Oak Properties and specializes in hunting camps, hunting land, and farmland.

Last month, Hodges took to social media to share his feelings about Wilson with the world.

He shared his thoughts alongside a series of photos of the couple. “She already heard what I’m fixing to say, but I just want y’all to hear it once,” he began. “This girl is the most hard-working person I know. Her work ethic and her desire to be the best person she can be is contagious. I’m so happy that all the hard work continues to pay off,” Hodges added. Then, he talked about her CMA wins. “Congrats on all the awards last night and especially the BIGGEST AWARD OF THE NIGHT! ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR!”

Then, he addressed Wilson’s fans. “I’m so glad she can be some of y’all’s favorite artist, sing your favorite song, or be your daughter’s favorite role model. I’m just thankful to call her my best friend,” he wrote.

Hodges concluded his post with “Love ya LW” followed by five trophy emojis.

