A$AP Rocky Releases Music Video for “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

A$AP Rocky has just released an official music video for his new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” The extremely stylish video features Rocky and several other masked men marching through the streets pulling large blow-up statues behind them. The video also features Rocky throwing money all over himself in the street, and some fairly political imagery as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the video, Rocky promotes his partner Rihanna’s Fenty Skin brand in one scene. Rocky flashes a tube of lip balm to the camera while he raps the lyrics, Flossy, glossy/ Nah, bitch, this ain’t lip gloss/ Luxe balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky Releases New Single, Says He’s in “Album Mode”

Earlier this week, Rocky put out an ad for Beats By Dre that featured “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” In the video, Rhianna could be heard calling out for Rocky as he makes music. “Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers,” Rihanna says from another room.

The ad, which was released five days ago, showcased the same men from the music video trailing behind Rocky as he rushes to buy diapers. The ad seemed to hint at what was to come for the official music video.

In a recent interview with Complex, Rocky discussed his collaboration with Beats By Dre. “[Beats] is a heritage brand at this point. And I think that they really advocated to have me display my different talents,” Rocky told the outlet. “They also showed love and made sure that the [new] music was in video; they were just open to the ideas that I wanted to do. And I think that’s what made them a great partner, for just allowing me to really take the wheel.”

Rocky’s forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, will be released at an unspecified date. The album will include collaborations with Tyler, the Creator, Madlib, and Hit-Boy, among others. In the same interview with Complex, Rocky discussed potentially collaborating with Rihanna on his new album.

“I’m always down to collab with my partner. She’s a phenomenal creative,” Rocky says. “Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves