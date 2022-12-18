Rihanna’s First TikTok is… Her Baby

As of late, anything superstar Rihanna does makes the music news cycle.

Case in point, the hit songwriter, performer, model, and businesswoman shared her very first TikTok video over the weekend and it featured her adorable new baby. This soon caused Rihanna to trend on Twitter with nearly 100,000 tweets talking about her baby.

Check out the TikTok video of the baby below in a car seat as the little one and mother travel somewhere together. The baby laughs, makes faces, yawns, and slowly realizes the coolest woman ever is Mom.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the co-parents of the little tike. And we wish the new parents well!

It’s been a good month for the new mom. Earlier in December, Rihanna was named to Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list, along with other musicians, Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

Published Tuesday, Dec. 6, the list celebrates powerful female change-makers from around the world. “The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo,” prefaces this year’s list, which includes prominent figures like Honduras’ president Xiomara Castro, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among them, the leaders of pop culture, Beyoncé, Parton, Rihanna, and Swift, were also all ranked on the 2022 list, acknowledging the achievements of the powerhouse entertainers.

With the entrepreneurial successes of her cosmetics brand and lingerie line, the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show artist, Rihanna, led the pack, coming in at No. 73 on the list. Swift followed at No. 79. The Midnights star was acknowledged for her record-breaking 2022 release, as well as her recent fight against Ticketmaster.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic