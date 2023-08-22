Rihanna Gives Birth to Second Child

Rihanna gave birth to her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky on August 3. According to TMZ, Rihanna’s second child is a boy and his first name starts with the letter “R.” The “Love on the Brain” singer revealed she was pregnant again when she headlined this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and showcased her baby bump.

Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020.

During an interview with ET at the 2023 Met Gala, Rihanna opened up about her second pregnancy. “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” Rihanna said. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rihanna‘s Super Bowl performance was her first live show in years. During a press conference at this year’s Super Bowl, the singer discussed how motherhood has shaped her, according to EW. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world,” Rihanna stated. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all… It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna has not released a studio album since Anti in 2016. The singer has been teasing a new album since 2017, but she recently told British Vogue that she wants 2023 to be the year her ninth studio album finally sees the light of day. “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” Rihanna said. “But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

Rihanna recently teased that she will headline a stadium tour at some point this year. The singer also released her single, “Lift Me Up,” on October 28, 2022, which was her first official release since Anti. “Lift Me Up” was featured on the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic