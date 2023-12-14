Damian And Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

Grammy-award-winning brothers Damian and Stephen Marley have just announced new dates for their co-headlining Traffic Jam 2024 Tour. The Marley brothers will be sharing the stage in 2024 for some smooth shows any reggae fan will not want to miss.

Their 18-date tour will begin in February at Long Beach, California at the Cali Vibes Fest before wrapping up in late March at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The tour will include two other festivals outside of the Cali Vibes; the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival and Reggae Rise Up Florida.

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales beginning Thursday, December 14th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Stephen Marley alone has 8 Grammy Awards to his name. Combined with his brother’s 5, that’s 13 Grammys between the two headliners, more than most performers would dream of having. The two have plenty of collaborative efforts between themselves as well, giving fans a rare chance to see their joint efforts live.

02/16 – Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*

02/17 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

02/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

02/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

02/24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

02/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

02/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/20 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/23 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

03/25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

03/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

03/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

03/30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*Festival Performance

