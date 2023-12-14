Damian And Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

Grammy-award-winning brothers Damian and Stephen Marley have just announced new dates for their co-headlining Traffic Jam 2024 Tour. The Marley brothers will be sharing the stage in 2024 for some smooth shows any reggae fan will not want to miss.
Their 18-date tour will begin in February at Long Beach, California at the Cali Vibes Fest before wrapping up in late March at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The tour will include two other festivals outside of the Cali Vibes; the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival and Reggae Rise Up Florida.
Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales beginning Thursday, December 14th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
Stephen Marley alone has 8 Grammy Awards to his name. Combined with his brother’s 5, that’s 13 Grammys between the two headliners, more than most performers would dream of having. The two have plenty of collaborative efforts between themselves as well, giving fans a rare chance to see their joint efforts live.
Damian and Stephen Marley Traffic Jam 2024 Tour Dates
02/16 – Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*
02/17 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*
02/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
02/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
02/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
02/24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
02/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
02/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/20 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/23 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
03/25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
03/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
03/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
03/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
03/30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
*Festival Performance
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL
