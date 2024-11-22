American Songwriter 2024 Road Ready Talent Contest Finalists Announced

American Songwriter is excited to announce the Official 2024 Road Ready Talent Contest Finalists. Congrats to all of these talented artists listed below for this incredible accomplishment.

Videos by American Songwriter

We hope to announce the top artists from the contest who will perform at our live finale event as soon as we can. In the meantime, enjoy listening to these amazing songs.

Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S)

“2 Bedroom Apartment” By MASTERSON

“Anyone But Me” By Matt Jordan

“Be Different” By Evening Shades

“BODYBAGS” By Ron Solemn

“Bring Me Back” By Joe Jenneman

“Burning in The Stars” By Rob Baird

“CASTLE DOOR” By GRANDMASTER

“Daniella” By Proklaim

“Do You Think About Me?” By Hayley Warner

“Fears We Hold” By Among Authors

“Feel Something” By Laney Jones and the Spirits

“For One Day” By Jermaine Fleur

“Found” By Dan Davidson

“Get it Going” By Tia P.

“Hands” By Madam Radar

“Hurtable” By Drew Schueler

“I Don’t Know Why” By Velvet Rouge

“i was a virgin (on drugs)” By Halo Kitsch

“In Too Deep” By SAMSARA.

“In Vain” By Stephen Sylvester

“Just A Friend” By Maro DēLo

“Keep Our Love Alive” By Jonathan Wyndham

“laila” By VIBI

“Little Bit Longer” By Blake O’Connor

“Love Again” By Armando

“Love the way he…” By Noa Mazar

“Mercy” By julie on the internet

“Might Do Me Some Good” By Skyler Mayes

“No Le Pare” By Wasel

“OUT OF MY MIND” By J.1.Da

“Own Your Shit” By Elle Murphy

“Pretend” By Maura Streppa

“Real Life” By Austin Mackay

“Run” By LOWERCASE

“Soul Satisfying” By Them Vibes

“Starting Over” By BEACHMONT

“Stubborn” By Mary Sarah

“Sycamore Trees” By BACKHOUSE

“The Change” By Dondi

“The Devil I Know” By Eric Brandon

“To Be A Man (Mega Remix verse)” By Ben Becker

“trance” By Kevtopo

“We’ll Figure it Out” By SmithField

“Where The Wild Things Are” By Moose Miller

“Who I Am” By Garrett Boys