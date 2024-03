American Songwriter is excited to announce the Official 2023 Song Contest Finalists. Congrats to all of these talented artists & songwriters listed below for this incredible accomplishment.

We hope to announce the Top 25 Songs and the Overall + Category Winners as soon as we can. In the meantime, enjoy listening to these amazing songs.

Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S)