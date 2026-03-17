American Songwriter 2025 Song Contest Finalists Announced

American Songwriter is proud to announce the Official Finalists of the 2025 Song Contest. These exceptional songwriters and their songs rose to the top through multiple rounds of judging, representing some of the most compelling work submitted this year.
We congratulate each of the finalists listed below for this outstanding achievement. In the coming weeks, we will reveal the Top 25 Songs, Category Winners, and the Overall Grand Prize Winner of the 2025 contest. Stay tuned for the final results.
Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.
“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S) (ARTIST NAME)
“16 candles” By Talia Hilmi
“202020” By Lucy Ellis
“A Pretty Woman’s Like A Rainbow Trout” By Eli Fox
“Abriendo Latidos” By Diego Laroze
“Alaska” By J Savannah
“All In” By Itz Jaleel
“All That I Had And More” By Elijah Neeley, Johnathan Nathalang and Judah Sloane
“Already Yours” By Saint Mary’s Street
“Angels Praising Almighty God” By Rick Oli
“Back in a Few” By Jess Meilman
“Best Friends (Wanted 2 Say)” By Oliver Forest
“Better Luck Tomorrow” By Shane Weisman
“Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander and Dylan Owen
“Can’t Get Away” By Kara S Hesse
“Charlie’s Angels” By Pink Jagg and Austin Spacy
“CHARTREUSE” By Kane Acosta, Connor Scheff and Danny Shyman (Ashes to Amber)
“Choo Choo” By Greg Stare
“Circling The Moon” By Jeff Dayton
“Crazy Love” By Jesse Lovelock
“Doubts” By Luke Hill
“Dumb Luck” By Stephen Babcock
“Easy Love” By Parris Mitchell, Ryder Stuart and Andy Tongren
“El aire que respiras” By Nina Rodriguez and Mateo Lewis
“Feel it too” By Christine Ekeberg and Bjørn Saltskog
“Feel It Yet” By Maura Streppa, Becca Rae Greene and Robyn Collins
“Fight With Love” By Dylan Matthews
“Fighting another day” By Thyra and Goran Eriksson
“Florecer (to bloom)” By Ale Aguirre
“Fly Away” By Dan Redfeld, Christina Harding and John Koladziej
“For Jesus (She Left Me For Jesus)” By Perry Danos and Mason Douglas
“Ghost of the Past” By Alban Ramosaj
“Gold In The Golden Years” By David Leask
“Good Days” By Phoebe Katis
“Gorilla Grip” By Greg Shilling
“Got Away” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel and Casey Smith (Van Buren)
“Grey” By Madison Steinbruck and Leve
“Grinchy Me” By Jon Cornwall
“Grown Ups” By Nick Gerard
“Hang On (Never Take These Hands of Mine)” By Jake Wildhorn
“Hard Love” By Piper Butcher
“He madd right now” By My Name Mitchy
“HEAL ME” By Miles Jeppson, Edrick Miles and Darren Sher
“Heartbreak, Thank You” By Alyssa Flaherty, Sara Brice, Tana Matz and Caleb Oczkowski
“HERstory (Anthem)” By Flor Bromley
“Hindsight” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel and Casey Smith (Van Buren)
“I Can’t Remember Anything” By Maddie Lenhart, Dakota Striplin and Aubrey Toone
“I Do” By Tony Deng
“I Love A Cowboy” By Megan Knight, James LeBlanc and Jimmy Nutt
“I MISS MY FRIEND” By Maxwell Luke
“I’m Gonna Name a Record After You” By Kennedy Wilde, Sara Bares and Reid Sorel
“Image” By Hope Harding, Carter Frodge and Ryhan Shirley
“In Another Life” By Beth Whitney
“In Dreams” By Agustín Amigó
“Insomniac” By HoneyBree
“It Don’t Work Like That” By Kenny Foster and Melissa Fuller
“Jane Doe” By Acelia
“Less is More” By Meghan Curtin
“Liar” By Bobby Uncle
“Like No One’s Watching” By FLAVIA
“Lips of a Lover” By Max Boyle and Colton Parker
“Marry Mississippi” By Olivia Barnes and Ethan Zales
“Meteor” By Eliza Harrison Smith, Kaitlin Stark and Tyler Skye
“Most of the Time” By Jackie Evans
“Moth Holes” By Franc & I, Carl-Henrik Wahl and Pieter Rietkerk
“MUSEUM” By Jordan Curls
“Near You” By Sonny Luca
“Nobody Has To Know” By Zed Charles
“Nobody’s Fool” By Erika Mae, Lauren McLamb and Chris Rafetto
“NormaJean” By Ellery Bonham
“Nostalgia” By Cole & The Thornes
“Nostalgia” By Vivendo do Ócio
“Not You, Not Me” By Elizabeth Moen
“Parallel” By Brielle
“Payday” By Remi Baker
“Peacemaker” By Brendan James
“Piña Colada” By Fran Castelo, Angela Dávalos and Roberto Segura
“Poison Ivy” By Andie Mackenzie
“Possess Me” By Miguel Owls
“Right Where You Want Me” By Shane Weisman
“Scared to Call” By Marcus Ugo
“Shattered” By Jenna Kay
“Shut Up and Kiss Me” By Windser
“Sincronizados” By Vetz
“Smile” By Kevin Rabemanisa
“Somehow, Someway” By Chad Price and Matthew Johnston
“Steady As She Goes” By Rob Alley and Andrew Dolan
“Sweet Surrender” By Meredith Aguirre, Justin Tweito, Caroline Mason and Katie Carr
“Swing” By Rob Weimann
“Take Tallahassee” By McCall Chapin
“Talk” By Sugar Soap
“Te Prometo” By César Pinzón, Ela Taubert and Kevin Aguirre
“The Birds Will Chirp Again” By Lydia Dall, Morgan Johnston and Nicole Alexis
“The Fighter” By Mark Shiiba
“To Go Home” By Ash Morse
“Trust and Just Believe” By Naomie Celeste
“Tsushima” By TSAVO
“Where The Ferns Glow” By Stav McAllister
“Wiley” By Gus Benson
“Wonder Woman” By Abby Rose, Chloe Copoloff and Wilson Mcbeath
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