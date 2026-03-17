American Songwriter 2025 Song Contest Finalists Announced

American Songwriter is proud to announce the Official Finalists of the 2025 Song Contest. These exceptional songwriters and their songs rose to the top through multiple rounds of judging, representing some of the most compelling work submitted this year.

We congratulate each of the finalists listed below for this outstanding achievement. In the coming weeks, we will reveal the Top 25 Songs, Category Winners, and the Overall Grand Prize Winner of the 2025 contest. Stay tuned for the final results.

Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S) (ARTIST NAME)