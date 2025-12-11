American Songwriter 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest Finalists Announced

American Songwriter is excited to share the Official Finalists for the 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest. Huge congratulations to all the talented artists listed below. This is an amazing accomplishment.

We will announce the top artists who will perform at our live finale event as soon as we can. In the meantime, enjoy listening to these incredible songs.

Please Note: Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S)

“All I Need” By Jermaine Fleur

“American Portrait” By Sam Hatmaker

“Belle of Brooklyn” By Reed Waddle

“Breaking My Heart” By Gregory Ackerman

“Burning Bridges” By EMMMA

“Chasing Angels” By Ash Minor

“cold september” By Christina Munsey

“Distant” By Ava Valianti

“I Just Need the Moon” By Connor Brondes

“Into My Blue” By Brittany Pfantz

“Keep Driving” By Douwe Bob

“King Parade (Take Me Back)” By Noah Vernon

“Lead the Way” By Joe Martinez

“Livin’” By The Handlers

“Midnight” By Talie

“Moody” By Andrew Hoyt

“No Good Man” By Meagan Allen

“Paradise” By Mitch King

“She Gone” By Billy Nixon

“Some Hearts Catch All The Breaks” By Dolan

“The Bottom” By Mary Sarah

“Twelve Out of Ten” By Gabe Baker

“USE ME” By Bailey Grey

“Weekend Lover” By Ainae

“What You Do When You Can’t” By Moga Family Band