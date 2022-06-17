American Songwriter Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Headquarters

It’s official: American Songwriter is deepening its roots in the music industry.

This summer, the music media company held a grand opening for its new office space in Nashville, Tennessee, and announced its excitement to continue to serve the music community—both in Music City and beyond.

To help celebrate this office unveiling, the American Songwriter staff invited some of their talented friends to the new space to christen the building with live music. Brian Kelley, Elvie Shane, Frank Ray, Alana Springsteen, & Landon Parker all performed on the American Songwriter outdoor stage for a captivated audience of music fanatics.

“It’s a cool spot,” Shane remarked just before his set at the event.

The live music was near nonstop for three hours with each artist playing some of their favorite songs, both new tracks and classic tunes from their catalogs.

Both Jack Daniel’s and Gumbo Bros supported the event by providing ever tasty libations and food. In addition, guitars on display throughout the new space were supplied by Gibson Brands, Martin Guitars, & Taylor Guitars, while the PA system was provided by Bose and additional gear was supplied by Hercules.

Scene from the Grand Opening of the American Songwriter Office Launching Party in Nashville, TN

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news, information and coaching. Dedicated to the Craft of Music and supporting the songwriter community for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international presence in the music world.