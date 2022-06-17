Drake Drops Absurd New Video For “Falling Back” After Sharing Surprise Album

Last night, Drake did a surprise album drop sharing his seventh LP, Honestly, Nevermind. A slightly controversial release already, the album takes a turn away from rap as he softly sings over pulsing trap beats.

A few hours later, he shared a delightfully ridiculous video for the album’s opener, “Falling Back.”

Collaborating with the veteran rap-video auteur Director X, the clip features Drake marrying a whopping 23 different women all at once.

Drake stretches the joke out for nine and a half minutes, adding in a few other Honestly, Nevermind tracks here and there. The video closes out with close-ups of all the Instagram model-type brides in an extensive end-credits scene.

Elsewhere in the clip are a host of big-name cameos, including Tristan Thompson, the current Chicago Bulls center and notorious partner of Khloe Kardashian. Thompson coaches Drake through his pre-wedding cold feet saying, “if it doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home – it’s done.”

We also see Drake’s mom feeling hopeful about the marriage while Dan Band, the profane cover act who appeared in the films Old School and The Hangover, covers Drake’s own “Best I Ever Had” at the reception. Take in all the absurdity below.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images