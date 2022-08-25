American Songwriter Welcomes Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write

Gibson Guitar Joins As Official Guitar of the 2022 Lyric Contest

American Songwriter Welcomes Chris Daughtry as a 2022 Lyric Contest Judge

American Songwriter announces the addition of Chris Daughtry as the 2022 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write. Chris Daughtry is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Daughtry. One lucky winner of the 2022 Lyric Contest will be flown to Nashville for the “Dream Day On Music Row” prize — a songwriting session with Chris Daughtry and a full day recording session at Omnisound Studios — to turn their winning lyrics into a hit song. This year’s contest has an exciting judges panel including Linda Perry, Scotty McCreery, for KING & COUNTRY, and more.

“Music makes you feel something,” Chris Daughtry says. “No matter what you believe, no matter your religion, or however you identify, all of that can be pushed aside for the love of music. Everyone can agree on that. It’s therapy. And that’s a powerful, powerful tool. Especially in a world that’s so divided and so full of negativity, we could use more of that—that musical glue—to bring us all together.”

Enter Your Lyrics and Get Recognized Today

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped hundreds of thousands of aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Those who submit to the 2022 Lyric Contest have a chance to win prizes, including a feature in the magazine, a “Songwriting Intensive” with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Bonnie Baker, a brand new Gibson G-45 Acoustic Guitar, and more.

“Having Chris Daughtry as the Dream Co-Write for our 2022 Lyric Contest is a real honor, and I can’t wait to hear the magic he and this year’s winner make together,” said Lisa Konicki, Editor of American Songwriter. “I also want to thank Gibson Brands for being the Official Guitar of the Lyric Contest. We cannot thank them enough for their continuous support of musicians and songwriters.”

Photo by Rob Loud