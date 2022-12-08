Chris Daughtry Announces 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.

We are honored to have Chris Daughtry, the 2022 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below.

The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Rich Dean (Jan/Feb), Dan Edwards (March/April), Rachel Gore (May/June), Jim Chalker (July/Aug), Laura Lemons (Sept/Oct), and Mason Caviness (Nov/Dec).

One of these talented songwriters will be awarded the “Dream Day on Music Row” prize package including:

Thanks to everyone who entered and a big round of congrats to all of our winners and honorable mentions.



And now, without further delay.