Chris Daughtry Announces 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.
We are honored to have Chris Daughtry, the 2022 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below.
The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Rich Dean (Jan/Feb), Dan Edwards (March/April), Rachel Gore (May/June), Jim Chalker (July/Aug), Laura Lemons (Sept/Oct), and Mason Caviness (Nov/Dec).
One of these talented songwriters will be awarded the “Dream Day on Music Row” prize package including:
- Co-write with Chris Daughtry
- Full-band demo recording session at OmniSound Studios
- Lodging at The Union Station Hotel
- And more!
Thanks to everyone who entered and a big round of congrats to all of our winners and honorable mentions.
And now, without further delay.
Chris Daughtry Announces the 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner
Thanks again to everyone who participated this year!
2023 Lyric Contest Open Now!
Don’t forget, the 2023 Lyric Contest is open now. Get your lyrics in front of hit songwriters like Pam Sheyne, Shelly Peiken, Adam James, Sarah Siskind, Lance Carpenter, Judy Stakee, Dave Bassett, Sharon Vaughn, and more.
You could be the next Grand Prize Winner!