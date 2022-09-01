American Songwriter Welcomes Kara DioGuardi as 2022 Song Contest Judge

Listening to music is often an emotional journey. It can inspire or provoke, comfort or caution—just plug in and let the song wash over you. But how does that happen? What makes music so moving?

Music begins with its creators, and at American Songwriter we seek to champion and spotlight these creators. So does industry veteran Kara DioGuardi.

DioGuardi has joined American Songwriter’s esteemed panel of Song Contest Judges to lift up new singer/songwriters and musicians. And as a songwriter, record producer, music publisher, A&R executive, and former American Idol judge, it’s safe to say DioGuardi has an ear for talent.

Over the course of her career, DioGuardi has collaborated with artists like P!nk, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato, among many others. She’s also helped pave the way for female music publishers in the industry in part by founding her own organization, Arthouse Entertainment. Through this company, DioGuardi played a role in building the careers of viral sensation GAYLE and artist/songwriter Ingrid Andress. So, it just makes sense that DioGuardi is now sitting on the Judges’ Panel for this year’s Song Contest.

“I am so excited to be a part of this iconic magazine’s Song Contest. I have no doubt we will discover someone of great talent together,” said DioGuardi.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, DioGuardi has founded a new app called briidge, which is the world’s first matching platform for music creators powered by psychology. The app connects songwriters and artists to help them enter into fruitful collaborations. You can check out briidge HERE.

“There’s nobody in the industry that has a stronger track record of both writing amazing songs and finding rising talent in the music industry than Kara,” said Editor-In-Chief Lisa Konicki. “She is the ethos of being a songwriter and mentor. Having Kara join the American Songwriter 2022 Song Contest judges panel, and seeing the incredible work her team is doing with the launch of briidge, has been an extraordinary experience.”

Cheers to the future of music.

Enter American Songwrite’rs 2022 Song Contest HERE.

Photo courtesy of Kara DioGuardi