BMI Highlights Importance of Female Representation Across the Industry with ‘She Is the Conversation’ Series

In partnership with She Is The Music, BMI announced a new series of videos, She Is the Conversation to expand the dialog surrounding access and opportunity for women within the music industry.

She Is the Conversation features six candid and inspiring discussions between talents such as Apple Music radio host and country singer/songwriter Rissi Palmer and Americana singer/songwriter and activist Allison Russell, celebrated songwriter/producer/publisher and educator Kara Dioguardi and country sensation Ingrid Andress, songwriting powerhouse Justin Tranter and music publishing executive Katie Vinten, multi-hyphenate artist/writer/producer/publisher Tayla Parx and emerging singer/songwriter Lara Andersson, and musician and lyricist Carmen Reece and international hitmaker Jin Jin.

“BMI is proud to support She Is The Music in helping enhance the voice and perspective of female songwriters, producers, artists and beyond, in all endeavors of the music business,” says Vice President, Worldwide Creative Barbara Cane. “These discussions offer invaluable insight into the journeys and shared experiences among creators and professionals across genres and throughout the industry. It is our hope that She Is The Conversation will inspire meaningful change through honest dialogue.”

Across six episodes some of today’s top music creators share their thoughts and personal experiences, as well as discuss the need for meaningful change to build new opportunities for women in the industry. Watch BMI’s She Is The Conversation series here. Listen to the Spotify playlist below.