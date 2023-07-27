American Songwriter Welcomes Ray Fulcher as the 2023 Lyric Contest Dream Co-Write

As a writer, the CMA Triple Play honoree (three No. 1 songs in a 12 month period) Fulcher understands the sweet spot of life. It’s the same joy that marks the songs he’s co-written with an old friend named Luke Combs. Eight of those songs ended up on the 2020 CMA Album of the Year, What You See Is What You Get. Eight more ended up on This One’s for You. Five more of those songs– “Going, Going, Gone”, “When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You,” and “Does to Me,” featuring their mutual idol and influence Eric Church, went to No. 1. With the runaway success of his latest hit, Combs’ “Love You Anyway,”—one of six songs Fulcher has on Combs’ latest album, Gettin’ Old—he is set to have more milestones on the horizon. Fulcher also has songs recorded by Zac Brown Band, Tenille Arts, Riley Green, Muscadine Bloodline, Kameron Marlowe, and more.

As an artist, Fulcher has been streamed over 35 million times. On June 25, 2021, Fulcher stepped into the circle on the Grand Ole Opry stage for his debut performance. The Georgia native released new music on Black River the same day. Additionally, Fulcher has toured with many high profile artists, including Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Morgan Wallen, and more.

The University of Georgia recognized that Fulcher is not only a CMA Triple Play honoree and a No. 1 songwriter, he is also an artist, an entertainer, and a philanthropist through the creation of his Pretty Good Ball fund supporting the Music Health Alliance. As a result of his accomplishments, his alma mater honored him as a part of this year’s 40 UNDER 40 class of 2023, celebrating young alumni leading the pack in their industries and communities.

www.rayfulchermusic.com

Enter Your Lyrics and Get Recognized Today