American Songwriter Twitch Series, ‘The Grind’ Live, Debuts with 3 Songwriters

Today (September 14) at 10:30 am CST, American Songwriter is putting you in the room where it happens.

In one of the first-ever interactive live streams on the American Songwriter’s Twitch channel, three industry-favored songwriters are sitting down to discuss their creative processes. Wyatt McCubbin, Ray Fulcher, and Erik Dylan from music publisher 50 Egg Music are the starting lineup for The Grind. This trio will swap stories as well as tips and tricks from each of their storied careers.

McCubbin is a singer/songwriter originally hailing from Ohio who has had his songs recorded by Tracy Lawrence, John Schneider, Josh Ward, Jake Worthington, Jacob Bryant, and others.

Fulcher has a country twang that he utilized to write for Luke Combs in 2016 and since then has continued to pursue writing songs for his own performances.

Rounding out the crew is Erik Dylan who has written for the likes of Kip Moore, Luke Combs, Eric Paslay, Eli Young Band, Justin Moore, Josh Phillips, Brett Cobb, Riley Green, and even Hinder.

This is an event you don’t want to miss— American Songwriter will be spotlighting today’s hitmakers in a way not seen before.

Subscribe to American Songwriter's Twitch channel here for today's episode of The Grind