5 of Sinead O’Connor’s Electrifying Live Moments

Throughout her 37-year career, Sinead O’Connor proved time and time again that she was a force to be reckoned with. The Irish singer passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56, establishing her legacy with incredible songs and an incomparable voice, which she demonstrated on such signature songs as “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Never one to conform, O’Connor also made a name for herself with fearless statements, whether through her music or infamous acts like shredding a photo of the Pope live on Saturday Night Live. O’Connor was truly one-of-a-kind—check out some of her best live moments below.

1. “War” on Saturday Night Live

Sinead O’Connor shocked the nation with the dramatic finale to her 1992 performance on Saturday Night Live. After a chilling a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s “War,” O’Connor made a bold statement when she held up a photo of then-Pope John Paul II and ripped it to pieces to protest the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse of children. “Fight the real enemy,” she said at the song’s end, throwing the pieces at the camera. The rebellious act was a surprise to both the staff at SNL and all the viewers watching and was a defining moment in O’Connor’s career that proved she was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in.

2. “Mandinka” on Late Night With David Letterman

O’Connor made her live TV debut in the U.S. on Late Night With David Letterman in 1988. Proving Letterman’s description of her being “unique” and “striking,” O’Connor offered an understated performance that lacked theatrics, instead allowing her eclectic voice to shine through full force. In the span of three minutes, O’Connor established herself as a captivating artist, opening herself up to a whole new audience.

3. “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Late Late Show

O’Connor proved that even after 30 years, her voice was as powerful as ever when she performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Ireland’s The Late Late Show in 2019. Performing the song in honor of Prince following his death in 2016, O’Connor delivered a stunning performance that showed off her soaring voice. Her cover of Prince’s power ballad was a worldwide hit and resonated just as much in 2019 as it did when she released it in 1990.

4. “Mandinka” at the 1989 Grammy Awards

O’Connor’s first performance at the Grammy Awards is one of her most memorable. She made her Grammys debut in 1989 with a performance of “Mandinka,” quickly establishing herself as an electrifying performer with a truly unique voice that grabs one’s attention. This is one of O’Connor’s many legendary live moments.

5. “Fire on Babylon” at 1998 Lilith Fair

Lilith Fair brought together some of the most popular women in music in the late 1990s, with O’Connor sharing a bill with the likes of Indigo Girls, Jewel, Bonnie Raitt, and founder Sarah McLachlan, to name a few. O’Connor delivered an electrifying performance of “Fire on Babylon” at the 1998 Fair. Her performance of her 1994 single is especially haunting as it shows off the intricacies of her voice. It’s one of the many examples of her spell-binging live performances.

