Artists Dominating Music in their 70s and 80s

It’s long been said that the entertainment industry is a young person’s game. But, when you look at the facts, that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are a slew of musicians, now in their 70s and 80s, who are still very much in their element.

Videos by American Songwriter

Find a list of artists who have only gotten better with age, below.

At 77, Dolly Parton is still finding new ways to reinvent herself. With her impending record, Rockstar, she is prepared to take the biggest sonic leap of her career. She has swapped her gentle, country tones for raucous, anthemic ones. Many artists at her age would likely rest on their laurels, Parton however wants to continue to earn her keep. She proves time and time again why she is one of the most beloved and respected musicians of all time.

Few rock bands have been more enduring than The Rolling Stones. Though they’ve had some lineup changes over the years, their core is still very much intact. Both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are rocking as hard as ever in their 80s and late 70s respectively.