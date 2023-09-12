3 Must-Hear Paul McCartney Country Collaborations

You can’t think of “rock and roll” without at least a passing thought of the Beatles. That level of nearly automatic recognition from fans of all ages is partially due to the talents of Paul McCartney. He’s proven himself much more than just one-fourth of the genre’s most influential bands, which is an incredible accomplishment. But beyond his time with the Beatles, the English-born talent has shown his skills as a songwriter, writer, photographer, and all-around creative giant.

Although his music is largely connected to the rock and pop scenes, country music influenced McCartney as an artist and fan from an early age. That influence stayed constant through the decades, leading him to record some captivating yet often overlooked songs that show off his sonic versatility.

From an original hit reimagined by Dolly Parton to an early duet, here are three must-hear country collaborations from Paul McCartney.

1. “Get It”

McCartney teamed up with one of his musical idols for this track from his 1982 solo album Tug of War. Carl Perkins provides rousing guitar on “Get It,” a groovy and playful rock and roll tune made to be played on repeat.

2. “New Moon Over Jamaica”

This unforgettable track, released in 1988, was inspired by McCartney and Johnny Cash’s shared love of scenic Jamaica. The pair joined forces on this poetic ode to the region, which features singing and guitar from Tom T. Hall and Paul’s wife, Linda McCartney, on backing vocals.

3. “Let It Be”

One of McCartney’s newest collaborations, this reimagined version of the Beatles’ classic “Let It Be” offers a rare reunion with former bandmate Ringo Starr. Few artists could stand their ground alongside two rock icons, but country legend Dolly Parton was ready for the challenge. Their joint effort is one of the standout cuts from her upcoming crossover project, Rockstar, due November 17.

