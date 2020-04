In short order, Ashley McBryde has become one of the most influential women in country music — and certainly one of our personal favorites.

In the last month we have given a 4 out of 5 rating on her latest album, spoken to her about the evolution of her music, and did a “Behind the Song” on her “Martha Devine”. Suffice it to say, if Ashley has something happening, we are going to be part of it.

This morning she released a stunning rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the Ryman.