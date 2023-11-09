Watch: Ashley McBryde Performs “Light on in the Kitchen” at the 2023 CMA Awards

Ashley McBryde delivered a heartwarming rendition of her single “Light on in the Kitchen” at the 2023 CMA Awards. It was the lead single from her most recent album The Devil I Know.

McBryde took the stage surrounded by antique hanging lamps to illuminate her moving performance. Mandolin and subtle electric guitar fleshed out the sound of her acoustic guitar. The Arkansas native’s expressive voice captured the warm emotion behind “Light on in the Kitchen.”

McBryde released “Light on in the Kitchen” as the lead single from her most recent album in February. At the time, she spoke about the song’s meaning in a statement. “When I tell someone there’s a light on in the kitchen for them, to me it means you’re thinking about them. Even if they’re not coming home that night,” she explained.

McBryde came into tonight’s big event with three nominations. She’s up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Lindeville. She’s also nominated for Music Video of the Year for “Light on in the Kitchen.” Last year, McBryde took home Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” She collaborated with Carly Pearce on the song.

McBryde and her co-writers for this song, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington, took time to reflect while putting the song together. “While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted us, gave us advice, and made sure we knew we had a place to go,” she recalled. “Writing this song showed me how important that simple comfort had been.”

After recording the song, McBryde revealed that she sent it to all of the women who helped shape her. “They reminded me that they still leave the light on for me, just like when I was growing up,” she said. As a bonus, the “Girl Going Nowhere” singer added, “Now we get to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I’m thinking about you’ by saying, ‘The light’s on for ya.’”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images