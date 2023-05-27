Bailey Zimmerman and Co-Writers Discuss Creating ‘Religiously. The Album.’

Earlier this month, Bailey Zimmerman ignited his star even further with the release of his debut album, Religiously. The Album.

The 16-track album showcases not only Zimmerman’s name-making raspy vocals but also his developing songwriting voice. Zimmerman is credited as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, imbuing a personal element into the host of country gems.

“[While making this album], I learned patience and not to rush to the finish line on songs,” Zimmerman tells American Songwriter. “Writing this album has taught me that sometimes a song needs more than a day or two. There are some songs on this album that have been worked on over the course of the last two years. So, I guess I’ve learned not to rush creativity. Just gotta let it flow.”

Joining Zimmerman in the writer’s room were a handful of Nashville’s hitmakers – the likes of ERNEST, Matthew Schuster, Drew Baldridge, Greylan James Egan, and more.

“I didn’t really set out to pick co-writers,” Zimmerman continues. “I came into Nashville not knowing anybody and over the past two years I found some boys that were really cool and we just started writing together.”

Though he may not have meant to do so, it seems Zimmerman has found his dream team. Together they struck a balance between timeless country and some of his rock influences. Each one is as memorable as the next – “filler song” doesn’t seem to be a phrase Zimmerman is familiar with.

American Songwriter connected with Zimmerman and his co-writers to get the low-down on the writing sessions for Religiously. The Album. On top of Zimmerman’s personal inspiration, check out some of the contributors’ thoughts on writing for the up-and-comer.

Written with Austin Shawn, Alex Palmer, Frank Romano, and Marty James, the title track is the song Zimmerman feels is the most vulnerable on the record.

“It tells the story of a guy that now knows what he could have done to save the relationship but it’s too late … and it’s a true story,” he explains.

Zimmerman approaches the titular breakup in the title track for Religiously. The Album. with honesty. He lost a love and it’s wrecked him. You look happy, I guess / Got the life that you wanted but it ain’t with me / You would think by now that I wouldn’t care, he sings in the opening verse.

One of Zimmerman’s favorite writing sessions for the album resulted in the track, “Warzone.” Like “Religiously,” the song is a meditation on lost love but the banjo-led melody helps it to stand out from the pack.

“One of the coolest moments was writing ‘Warzone’ with Gavin Lucas, Austin Shawn and Michael Hobby,” Zimmerman says. “As soon as Austin started playing the guitar, I knew immediately that we were going to write something really cool. You felt it in the room. It was a good day.”

It was Zimmerman’s voice that first drew him to work with Zimmerman.

“The first time I heard Bailey sing I was an immediate fan,” the frontman of A Thousand Horses says. “His voice and sound was very unique to me. So I was excited to get to work with him.”

After they met up at Shawn’s house in East Nashville, the pair immediately connected over their love of rock records.

“It was the first time we met and we immediately hit it off and found we both shared a love for a lot classic rock records,” he continues. “‘Warzone’ was a title I had for a while but hadn’t quite figured out where I wanted to go with it yet. With Bailey and the guys, we quickly crafted it into a story about a rocky relationship and heartache. The lyric is a plea to escape a bad situation and the fatigue of being in a toxic relationship.”

ERNEST joined Zimmerman for the final song on the record, “Is This Really Over?” ERNEST, who has made more than his fair share of hits alongside Morgan Wallen and HARDY, added yet another country banger to his list credits with this Zimmerman tune.

“As a publisher, it’s always fun joining the Cadillac boys’ sessions when I can,” ERNEST shared. “My boys Chandler [Walters], Rhys [Rutherford], and Cody [Lohden] were in the room writing with Bailey and Mark [Holman] that day and I happened to jump in for a little bit.”

He continues, “We dug into the heartbreak and hurt that everyone experiences at some point when a relationship is nearing the end. It’s a feeling I think a lot of people will relate to, and I’m honored Bailey decided to include ‘Is This Really Over,’ on his album.”

Many of the co-writers of Religiously. The Album. are artists in their own right. Matt Schuster, an up-and-comer in the country space as well, commented on his decision to write for Zimmerman’s album on top of his own projects.

“I love writing just as much as being an artist,” he says. “I’m passionate about songwriting and think it’s really cool that I get to hear an artist like Bailey bring new life to a song that I’ve written. Hearing somebody as good at storytelling as Bailey is, tell one of the stories I wrote, is just as rewarding as putting a song out myself, if not more!”

Fellow country singer Drew Baldridge found the process of co-writing on this project similarly rewarding.

“It was important for me to write with Bailey because I’ve been rooting for him since day one,” Baldridge explains. “I was lucky enough to be one of his first co-writers/friends in town because we grew up in the same hometown area. I wanted to do my best to help him find his path to becoming an artist and he has done just that faster than anyone I’ve ever worked with. I love watching his journey and hope I can continue to be a small part of it.”

Greylan James Egan, who wrote “Get To Gettin’ Gone” with Zimmerman, found the collaboration between so many artists on this record to be in the spirit of classic country artists.

“Seeing artists collaborate with each other in the form of songwriting nowadays reminds me of the way country music used to be back in the days of the Highwaymen,” he says. “They all collaborated and recorded each other’s work. It’s really special when it happens. It gives the songs a really cool story before they’re even heard.”

All in all, the 16 tracks on Religiously. The Album. are a splashy, formal introduction to the type of artist Zimmerman is. The sprawling list of co-writers on the record is a testament to the wealth of talent Nashville has to offer.

Photo Credit: Isaac Mason / Courtesy Warner Music Nashville