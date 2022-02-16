Bastille Dazzles on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

British pop-rock band Bastille put on a vibrant performance of their new song “Shut Off the Lights” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “Shut Off the Lights,” a fast-paced, euphoric track, was initially released in mid-January ahead of the band’s new album, Give Me the Future. Debuting on February 4, the album has a dreamy, futuristic feel with a deeper message about the direction of society in the age of the internet.

Rather than performing live in Los Angeles where The Late Late Show is filmed, Bastille’s performance was recorded in east London at the EartH auditorium. The band also performed at the venue just a few weeks ago for a charity show during BRITs Week.

Give Me the Future is Bastille’s fourth studio album, exuding a modern, almost dystopian, feel. While each track tells a different story, the album emphasizes the importance of rejecting the digital world and embracing the reality that surrounds us. “Shut Off the Lights” in particular is about focusing on the people we love rather than the doom and gloom of everyday life.

I, I’m lost in my head again

Time traveling, running, running away with darkness, my only friend

Don’t wanna do this all again

You pull me back down to earth

“We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone,” Bastille’s frontman Dan Smith said in a press release. “What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating.”

Following Wild World in 2013 and Bad Blood in 2016, Give Me the Future is Bastille’s third album to hit number one in the United Kingdom. Smith tweeted his thanks to fans for getting yet another album to the top spot on the charts.

Can’t get over this. MAD. Thank you all so much for getting our album to number 1 ❤️ https://t.co/GzqrLP8ryd — Dan Smith (@bastilledan) February 11, 2022

In addition to Corden and BRITs Week performances, Bastille also announced an arena tour across Europe and North America. The band will be playing over 40 shows between March and September, and tickets are available now on Bastille’s website.

Photo by Reece Owen.