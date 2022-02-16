Black History Month: A Celebration of the World’s All-Time Best-Selling Albums by Black Artists

As part of our continued coverage for Black History Month, American Songwriter wants to take a moment to highlight a list of the world’s best-selling albums of all time by Black artists.
Some of these names may be familiar, some of the albums might be in your musical Rolodex, but some may be unfamiliar—heck, some may become your new favorites!
But let’s dive in and check out who made the albums, how many they sold, and above all else, who is on the list?
1. Michael Jackson
Thriller (No. 1 all time of any artist): over 70 million sold.
2. Whitney Houston and Various Artists
The Bodyguard Soundtrack (No. 3 all time): over 45 million sold
3. Michael Jackson
Bad (No. 12 all time): over 35 million sold
4. Michael Jackson
Dangerous (No. 14 all time): over 32 million sold
5. Mariah Carey
Music Box (No. 34 all time): over 28 million sold
6. Bob Marley & The Wailers
Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers (No. 40 all time): 25 million sold
7. Prince and The Revolution
Purple Rain (No. 47 all time): 25 million sold
8. Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston (No. 55 all time): 22 million sold
9. The Fugees
The Score (No. 56 all time): 22 million sold
10. Michael Jackson
HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1 (No. 58 all time): 22 million sold
11. Michael Jackson
Off The Wall (No. 62 all time): 20 million sold
12. Lauryn Hill
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (No. 63 all time): 20 million sold
13. Lionel Richie
Can’t Slow Down (No. 70 all time): 20 million sold
14. Mariah Carey
Daydream (No. 71 all time): 20 million sold
15. Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman (No 75 all time): 20 million sold
