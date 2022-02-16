Black History Month: A Celebration of the World’s All-Time Best-Selling Albums by Black Artists

As part of our continued coverage for Black History Month, American Songwriter wants to take a moment to highlight a list of the world’s best-selling albums of all time by Black artists.

Some of these names may be familiar, some of the albums might be in your musical Rolodex, but some may be unfamiliar—heck, some may become your new favorites!

But let’s dive in and check out who made the albums, how many they sold, and above all else, who is on the list?

1. Michael Jackson

Thriller (No. 1 all time of any artist): over 70 million sold.

2. Whitney Houston and Various Artists

The Bodyguard Soundtrack (No. 3 all time): over 45 million sold

3. Michael Jackson

Bad (No. 12 all time): over 35 million sold

4. Michael Jackson

Dangerous (No. 14 all time): over 32 million sold

5. Mariah Carey

Music Box (No. 34 all time): over 28 million sold

6. Bob Marley & The Wailers

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers (No. 40 all time): 25 million sold

7. Prince and The Revolution

Purple Rain (No. 47 all time): 25 million sold

8. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston (No. 55 all time): 22 million sold

9. The Fugees

The Score (No. 56 all time): 22 million sold

10. Michael Jackson

HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1 (No. 58 all time): 22 million sold

11. Michael Jackson

Off The Wall (No. 62 all time): 20 million sold

12. Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (No. 63 all time): 20 million sold

13. Lionel Richie

Can’t Slow Down (No. 70 all time): 20 million sold

14. Mariah Carey

Daydream (No. 71 all time): 20 million sold

15. Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman (No 75 all time): 20 million sold

16. Whitney Houston

Whitney (No. 77 all time) 20 million sold

