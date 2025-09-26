Batting Practice & Carl the Cowboy Corgi: Riley Green Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Summer Show in Alabama (Exclusive)

On August 9, 2025, Riley Green‘s Damn Country Music Tour stopped in his home state of Alabama for a sold-out show at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham. Business went as usual, as Riley Green showcased his chart-topping hits, indulged fans, and overall, celebrated the tour stop in “The Yellowhammer State,” Alabama.

Videos by American Songwriter

During his Damn Country Music Tour, Riley Green has traveled across the country and the world to showcase his hits such as “You Look Like You Love Me”, “Worst Way”, “Hell Of A Way To Go”, and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”. But, you probably already knew that. However, what you might not know is what happens behind the stage at a Riley Green show, and the events leading up to it.

Well, Green and his team were kind enough to let us equip him with a disposable camera so he could let the country music community know just what he does behind the scenes.

A Look Behind Riley Green’s Home State Show

As if he were an MLB player, Riley Green saunters into the Birmingham Barons’ minor league baseball stadium ahead of catching a game and signing autographs for fans.

A signature of Riley Green’s is bringing baseball on the road, particularly batting practice. As you can see here, Green sets his sights on an incoming pitch and then hits an absolute bomb(Well, at least we’d like to think). This is a staple tradition for Riley on the road, and he brought it with him to Birmingham.

Green’s fellow road dog, Carl the Cowboy Corgi, takes a moment of R and R amidst the Summer heat and showbiz chaos of the evening in Alabama.

The calm before the storm—Riley Green’s team sets up the stage ahead of the night’s performance at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama.

Green gets ready behind the curtain moments before he takes the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at the Birmingham amphitheater. That night, roughly 9,300 fans packed the venue in downtown Birmingham for a night full of cold beer, sticky weather, and country music.

There you have it, folks—A day in the life of Riley Green before a sold-out show.

As of now, the Alabama-native is currently on the way to wrapping up his Damn Country Music Tour. Shortly after its conclusion, Green will turn around and embark on the Cowboy As It Gets Tour starting in April of 2026.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA