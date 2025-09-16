Riley Green Confirms Cowboy As It Gets Arena Tour With Hint of New Music

While still having a few performances scheduled to close out 2025, Riley Green looked ahead to 2026. And wanting to make the most out of the year, he decided to go ahead and tease both a new tour and new music. For fans of Green, they went an entire year without a new album. The last album released by Green was back in 2024 with Don’t Mind If I Do. He did release a couple of singles with “Worst Way.” But with 2026 just around the corner, he promised fans a year to remember.

Kicking off on April 16th, Green will hit the road with his Cowboy As It Gets tour in Southaven, Mississippi. The tour will run throughout the summer, concluding on August 22nd in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Thrilled to be hitting the road once again, Green also hinted at new music. “We’re going to go into the studio this fall and probably release new music between now and then and then try to have the whole album out around the time the tour starts.”

Helming both a tour and a new music wasn’t just a coincidence for Green. Apparently, he planned it that way. He told Billboard it’s “so great to be able to play the songs on the road and see what songs raise their hands. That’s what happened with ‘Worst Way.’ [Fans] will let you know if it’s one they like. They’ll sing it louder than the others.”

Riley Green Explains The Difference Between A Stadium And Arena

Not relying on the charts or streaming numbers to tell him which songs were a hit, Green went straight to the source. For those who happen to snag a ticket to one of his concerts, they will not only get to hear a few of his hit songs like “You Look Like You Love Me”, but also a couple of new ones.

And when it comes to touring, Green barely contained his excitement to take over some of the biggest arenas in the country. “I think [moving to arenas] probably means more to me than a lot of steps in my career just because arenas are the perfect-size venue. I’ve been fortunate to be able to go on tour with a lot of great artists. I did stadiums with Luke Combs, and that was a really great opportunity. But there’s something about a stadium — it’s so big and there’s so many people that seem like they’re miles away from you.” But with an arena, he insisted, “There’s no bad ticket in an arena so that’s a lot of fun for me.”

Bringing along a few friends, Green will travel with Drake White, Mackenzie Carpenter, Hannah McFarland, Justin Moore, Zach John King, and Adam Hood.

For fans looking to purchase a ticket to Green’s Cowboy As It Gets tour, general tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 19th.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)