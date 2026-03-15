Before the Break: What Joni Mitchell Was Writing Right Before the World Was Listening

Before she became a generational talent, Joni Mitchell was an obscure folk songwriter playing around Greenwich Village, armed with incredible songs that few had yet heard. The songs Mitchell had before she was a household name weren’t just pretty good early efforts; they remain among her most beloved songs ever.

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Mitchell’s “big break” came when Al Kooper of Blood, Sweat & Tears heard her songs at a local gig. After getting to know the young singer-songwriter, Kooper called Judy Collins, a fellow folkie. All three musicians subsequently stayed up all night sharing songs.

This meeting of minds eventually landed Mitchell a cut on Collins’ record with “Both Sides Now”, paving the way for a career of her own as a singer-songwriter. We all know Mitchell as a legendary artist, but there was a time when she didn’t have the world at her fingertips. All she had was a handful of soon-to-be era-defining songs, with one in particular helping skyrocket her to stardom.

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What Joni Mitchell Was Writing Right Before the World Was Listening

Mitchell was writing quite a lot just before she hit the big time. Her pre-fame catalog is almost unbelievable, given how beloved those songs became. Songs she penned before ever releasing her own album include “Urge For Going” and “What’s The Story, Mr. Blue?”. These songs blow listeners away today, let alone back when no one expected to hear such greatness.

But, if there is one song that seems incredulous that it was written by a green Mitchell, it’s “Both Sides Now”. Being one of her most beloved songs ever, and perfectly captured, one would think this was penned after Mitchell had honed her skills for a while. Nevertheless, it came before most of the world had even an inkling of the folk icon.

In this song, Mitchell uses the ever-changing sky to compare the way life throws us all around. It’s the perfect allusion, capturing a wealth of emotion in a digestible poem. It’s one of the most stunning songs ever written and a Mitchell classic.

Collins first gave this song its due, following Kooper’s recommendation. “He was so knocked out,” Collins once said. “He called me up and said, ‘I know you’re looking for songs for your next album, and you have to hear this.’ He put Joni on the phone, and she played ‘Both Sides Now.’ It was—and still is—one of the most singable, the most memorable songs I’ve ever heard. I got dressed and went right over. She had a little apartment on the Lower East Side, full of cut glass and candles, very Joni. The three of us stayed up all night playing songs.”

Collins helped this song chart for the first time, piquing interest for a little-known songwriter named Mitchell. Soon after, Mitchell earned fame in her own right, becoming one of the most legendary voices in folk music.

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