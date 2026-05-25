4 Incredible Songs That Should Be Included in a Movie Soundtrack Stat

Some songs that have dropped in the last few decades just have that it factor that a director would want in their movies. But, sadly, many of those incredible songs have never made it to movie soundtracks. I can think of a few very cinematic tunes across pop, psychedelic soul, and folk that would be absolutely iconic in a film. Filmmakers, get on it!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pagan Poetry” by Björk from ‘Vespertine’ (2001)

This beloved Björk tune from Vespertine will probably always be known for its simple but memorable music video. Though, I know it would become a standout addition to any soundtrack. It’s such a good song with such a beautiful, atmospheric sound, I just know it would be perfect in a film. Perhaps something artsy or a romance film. Björk has lent her talents to a few soundtracks over the years, and “Pagan Poetry” has been sorely neglected in that respect.

“Ray Of Light” by Madonna from ‘Ray Of Light’ (1998)

Ray Of Light was, without a doubt in my mind, Madonna’s magnum opus. And the title track of this incredible EDM psychedelic pop record has all the makings of a film theme song. It’s upbeat, unrelenting, and rich in techno, disco, and Eurodance influences that make the whole thing sound remarkable. The song’s theme is all about freedom, so that could be applied to so many things in a film context.

It’s worth noting that “Ray Of Light” makes a teeny tiny appearance in the 2010 film Burlesque, but I think this song deserves a much more prominent place in a film soundtrack.

“I’d Like To Walk Around In Your Mind” by Vashti Bunyan from ‘Just Another Diamond Day (Remaster)’ (2004)

Vashti Bunyan’s once sorely ignored album Just Another Diamond Day finally got the love it deserved decades after it first dropped in 1970. On the 2004 remaster of the record is a previously unreleased 1966 demo of Bunyan’s rendition of “I’d Like To Walk Around In Your Mind”. If you were on TikTok at any point in the 2020s, you probably remember how popular it was. So, I just can’t grasp how this song hasn’t gone viral again after making it to a film soundtrack. It would be so good in a movie, perhaps a period piece or a film about folk music, specifically.

“Me And Your Mama” by Childish Gambino from ‘”Awaken, My Love!”’ (2016)

This might be a modern song. But this Childish Gambino cut has such a psychedelic-soul vibe and dramatic instrumentation to it. I’m surprised it hasn’t been used in a movie yet. His song “Redbone” was a standout track on the soundtrack of the 2017 horror film Get Out. So, it’s pretty wild to me that something as cinematic and yearning as “Me And Your Mama” is on our list of songs that should be in movie soundtracks but aren’t.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images