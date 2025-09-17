Behind John Fogerty’s Role in Shaping the Protest Music Movement

Music is without a doubt a powerful tool for social change. And that’s something that famed singer/songwriter John Fogerty knows all too well. Fogerty’s music has been pivotal in the world of protest music, with tracks like “Fortunate Son” and “Weeping In The Promised Land” making waves as go-to protest and political tracks, despite coming out decades apart.

Let’s break down Fogerty’s role in protest music a little bit more.

“Fortunate Son”

The 1960s and 1970s were no doubt a tumultuous time, but it was also a period in which music became a pivotal part of social change. “Fortunate Son” was released by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969 during the Vietnam War. The track became massively popular in general, but it also became an anthem for dissent and expressions of frustration against social injustices happening both in terms of the war and stateside.

Today, “Fortunate Son” is still a go-to anti-war anthem that critiques the privileged and points out the inequities of the US draft system. It may have been made for a different generation, but it’s still understood, loved, and relevant today.

“Weeping In The Promised Land”

This 2021 track from Fogerty has much of the punch that “Fortunate Son” had with a more modern twist. It’s a poignant song that reflects on the current state of the US and addresses the ongoing issues of racial inequality, economic disparity, and political disillusionment that many were fighting during the “Fortunate Son” days.

Fogerty’s heartfelt vocals sound a little older, maybe a little softer, but still resonate deeply with listeners. To put it simply, that man still knows how to write a protest song.

