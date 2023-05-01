Behind the Joyous Song “If You’re Happy and You Know It”

In 2013, when the song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams came out, something about it sounded familiar.

Of course, the uber-popular song is reminiscent of the decades-old children’s number, “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Williams’ song, which has garnered over a billion views on YouTube, even includes handclaps.

Both songs are infectious and both have stood the test of time, to date. But where does the original comes from and why is it so ubiquitously enjoyable?

The Origin

The first time the song was sung was probably by a parent to their young child many years ago. And it has since been sung in some variation ever since.

But in terms of who humanity can point to and credit? That remains unknown.

The song’s melody, scholars have said, however, harkens back to the Soviet song “Molodejnaya.” And while this is true, that song seems more often sung in unison with many people rather than as a tune fit for a nursery.

Nevertheless, the first recorded versions of “If You’re Happy And You Know It” date back to 1957 and the book Play Activities for Boys and Girls, Six Through Twelve: A Guide for Teachers, Parents, and Recreation Leaders. The song appears in other books throughout the ’60s.

Strangely, in 1971, Jonico Music filed for a copyright for the song under the name Joe Raposo, who was a songwriter for Sesame Street. He received credit for the song, though he did not originally write it. In fact, many music scholars have thought its origins trace back outside of the U.S. to countries like Spain, Latin America, or even Latvia.

The Lyrics

The lyrics for the rhyme are simple, but they can be sung with slight variation for an extended period of time. They are,

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands!

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands!

If you’re happy and you know it, and you really want to show it;

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands!

Those who sing the song can switch out “clap your hands” with “stomp your feet” or “wiggle your ears” or some other silly movement. Other options include “snap your fingers,” “shout hooray” and “nod your head.”

Self-Expression

While the song can be used as a fun game to play, it can also be used as a way to differentiate between emotions. As this explanation indicates below, the lyrics can also be changed to,

If you’re angry angry angry, stomp your feet.

If you’re angry angry angry, stomp your feet.

If you’re angry angry angry, stomp your feet, stomp your feet.

If you’re angry angry angry, stomp your feet.

If you’re scared scared scared, say, “Oh no!”

If you’re scared scared scared, say, “Oh no!”

If you’re scared scared scared, say, “Oh no!” Say, “Oh no!”

If you’re scared scared scared, say, “Oh no!”

Or to teach children to express needs like hunger or thirst,

If you’re hungry and you know it, rub your belly!

In Pop Culture

Aside from the homage by Pharrell, the rhyme has shown up in pop culture several times. In 2020, for example, country singer Granger Smith recorded his own rendition of the song, turning it into a drinking tune called, “Country and Ya Know It.”

And in the sitcom, Full House, the ever-clean Danny Tanner sang a version to get his family to clean up their home, singing,



If you’re happy and you know it, dust your stuff!

If you’re happy and you know it, dust your stuff!

If it’s dusty and you know it, then ceramics gonna show it;

If you’re happy and you know it, dust your stuff!

The rhyme scheme and simple pattern of the rhyme make it useful for delivering just about any message.

