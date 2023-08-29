Behind the Lusty ZZ Top Song “Legs”

The Houston, Texas-born rock band ZZ Top is not afraid to speak their collective minds. Whether the buzzy rock trio is talking about needing all the “lovin'” or whether they’re singing about a brothel in Texas, the group has their eyes on the prize.

Videos by American Songwriter

But never has the band been so brash about their amorous nature than in the lusty song “Legs,” a track that has an accompanying music video that features some familiar faces from their past works. Here is the story and meaning behind the ZZ Top song, “Legs.”

[RELATED: Meaning Behind the Appealing “Gimme All Your Lovin’” by ZZ Top]

For fans of the ’90s film, Clueless, the above quote rings familiar. And it’s with that same love for those long-legged ladies that this ZZ Top track was composed. The band is not trying to hide anything about it, either. It’s not subtle or subversive. It’s straightforward.

ZZ Top, which was comprised in its heyday with singer Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and bassist Dusty Hill, was direct. Sings Gibbons to open the track,

She’s got legs, she knows how to use them

She never begs, she knows how to choose them

She’s holdin’ leg, wonder how to feel them

Would you get behind them if you could only find them?

She’s my baby, she’s my baby

Yeah, it’s alright, oh yeah

1984

Released as a single in 1984, “Legs” was the fourth track unveiled from the band’s popular 1983 album, Eliminator. The record, named after the 1933 Ford Coupe muscle car that appears on the LP’s cover and in music videos for the band, hit No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The track itself hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 16 in the U.K., making it the most successful release from the album. Sings Gibbons about the object of his affection,

She’s got hair down to her fanny

She’s kinda jet set, try to undo her panties

Every time she’s dancin’, she knows what to do

Everybody wants to see if she can use it

She’s so fine, she’s all mine

Girl, you got it right

Oh

The Music Video

The song, along with others from Eliminator, was a hit on MTV. The music video, along wither others for songs like “Sharp Dressed Man” helped bring the rock trio’s image and name to the forefront of popular culture. With big beards and blues-rock songs about telegenic women, the band had a hit formula. The video for this track featured some of the same actors from past videos from ZZ Top, like that for “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”

The video for that song included Jeana Keough (a former Playboy model from Wisconsin), Danièle Arnaud (a model from France) and a third model Kymberly Herrin (and former Playboy centerfold). These three women, known as the Muses, had various recurring roles in other ZZ Top videos, including the song “Legs.”

Double Meaning

Perhaps the biggest (and only) subtle meaning of the song is the line and she knows how to use them. Of course, this could mean that the woman in question knows how to attract attention, but it also points to another function that legs provide—not just physical attraction. But the chance to leave. With all this attention, perhaps the woman who is the subject of the song is just gonna walk up outta there. Concludes Gibbons,

She’s got legs, she knows how to use them

She never begs, knows how to choose them

She’s got a dime all of the time

Stays out at night, movin’ through time

Oh, I want her, said, I got to have her

Little girl is alright, she’s alright, oh

Photo: Ross Halfin / BMG Press Release