Watch: Mariah Carey Releases “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Video Featuring Fans From Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey is continuing on her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which began on November 15, and she shared a special video for her biggest hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” featuring fans who came to her shows at the Hollywood Bowl on November 17 and 19. The video cuts together footage of fans singing the hit song with behind the scenes footage of Carey, her kids, and her team planning and rehearsing the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show looks like an incredibly festive spectacle, with Carey in multiple glittery costume changes, extravagant set pieces, dancers, and her twins Moroccan and Monroe assisting in the festivities. Her son Roc raps on “Here Comes Santa Claus,” while Carey’s daughter Roe sings with her mom on “Jesus Born On This Day.” They can also be seen behind the scenes helping their mom plan and rehearse the show.

The tour will conclude on December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, giving Carey a break for the actual Christmas holiday. Although, with her kids joining her on a holiday tour, it’s almost like they get to celebrate Christmas Day every day.

Carey has previously shared that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime,” joking that she’s given up on counting time in years. “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she recently told People. “Since last year—because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

She shared that she’s determined to make this year better than last, and part of that campaign seems to be bringing Christmas joy to her fans and including them in concert footage videos. I’ve been working day and night on this one,” she said of the tour. “I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets. I’ve got to keep some surprises.” Although she shared footage from the show, there are still plenty of surprises to satisfy and amaze any hardcore Mariah Carey fan.

Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen