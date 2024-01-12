Behind the Meaning of Ariana Grande’s Comeback Track “yes, and?”

While filming the highly anticipated Wicked film adaptation, Ariana Grande has been relatively quiet on the music front. That is until she released a comeback track “yes, and?” The house-inspired track broke Grande’s silence in several ways. On top of being fans’ first taster of music after a hiatus, Grande also tries to put to bed the rumors that have been swirling around about her.

Behind the Meaning

In case you haven’t noticed

Well, everybody’s tired

And healin’ from somebody

Or somethin’ we don’t see just right

Grande opens the track with a message of empathy. In case you haven’t noticed…everybody’s tired

And healin’ from somebody or somethin’. Grande has been through a lot publicly over the last few years, from the tragic bombing at her concert to her recently announced divorce. On top of that, she has recently found herself the topic of online discussion over a rumored boyfriend. The opening line seems to be as much for her as it is for the listener.

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)

Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

Grande has long been a proponent of LGBTQ+ rights and the breaking down of gender roles, in the pre-chorus she throws in a nod to that goal: Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’). The rest of the pre-chorus is another rousing message of hope against hard times.

In the chorus, Grande delivers the kicker. Just turn on your light and be like “Yes, and,” she sings, telling the listener to not listen to the haters and continue on as they would without any prying eyes.

Grande called 2023, “One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. There were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.” There is no doubt this song was inspired by those many polarizing feelings.

