Gary LeVox ‘Had To Share’ Throwback Photo With Carrie Underwood

Rascal Flatt’s Gary LeVox is feeling nostalgic. The singer recently shared a throwback picture of himself and singer Carrie Underwood.

After coming across the picture again, LeVox said that he “had to share” the image, calling Underwood his “sista.” The image stretches back nearly 20 years to 2005 when both singers appeared for TNT’s Christmas in Washington 2005.

This period proved to be a big time in both of their careers. Underwood was fresh off the pages in a lot of ways, having captured America’s hearts with American Idol. It was the same year that Underwood released the classic “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

For LeVox, it was a year before Rascal Flatts dropped its mega successful album Me and My Gang, featuring songs like “My Wish” and “What Hurts the Most,” among others. Both singers have continued to go far in their careers, but fans may not have realized that the two crossed paths.

LeVox and Underwood’s Duet

In a lot of ways, LeVox was there for Underwood from the very beginning. He appeared on the season finale of American Idol alongside Underwood. The two sang a rendition of “God Bless the Broken Road.”

Although LeVox’s vocal twang on the song is iconic, Underwood effortlessly made the song her own while keeping up with LeVox. It showcased Underwood’s star appeal early in her career. It’s also a duet that many viewers are still talking about all these years later.

In response to the throwback photo, one person commented, “Your performance of ‘God Bless the Broken Road’ with Carrie on Idol was what made me start listening to country music. 11 years later I moved to Nashville just to be closer to the music and 7 years later I’m still here. it changed my life. all because of that duet.”

Another person wrote, “I still remember when y’all did ‘Bless The Broken Road’ together on American Idol.”

Finally, another fan wished that LeVox and Underwood would team up again for a duet. Perhaps, the two singers can do an official version of the song or they might work on a new tune together sometime in the future. The person wrote, “Love this! She’s the best! I’ve always thought the two of you should do a duet!”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images