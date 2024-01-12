Kelly Clarkson Anoints Olivia Rodrigo the “New Alanis,” Credits Alanis Morissette for Songwriting Career

In 1995, singer Alanis Morissette released her third studio album Jagged Little Pill. That album alone sold over 33 million copies and even landed the singer a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Beyond that, the success of her album caused her to become a cultural phenomenon. Considered the Queen of Alt-Rock Angst by Rolling Stone, Morissette gained high praise recently when both Kelly Clarkson and Olivia Rodrigo discussed the icon’s influence on them.

Welcoming Rodrigo to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson harped on how powerful her 2021 Grammy-winning album Sour was. The host said, “I’m so proud of you! Because you’re 20. I’m sure someone has it somewhere but when Sour came out, I was like ‘Oh, this chick is like the new Alanis for her generation.’ You’re like the new Alanis for your generation. It was that kind of impact of the [record].” As for her admiration for Morissette, Clarkson wondered, “You’re young to be a fan of hers! Do you have the coolest mom ever or something?”

Admitting that she does, in fact, have the “coolest mom ever”, Rodrigo remembered hearing “You Oughta Know” for the first time. “I remember hearing You Oughta Know on the radio and being 12 years old and being like, ‘What is this? She can say the line about the theater?’ That’s insane.”

Knowing how much Rodrigo cherished Morissette, Clarkson also shared her love for the singer, noting how Morissette inspired her to become a songwriter. Looking at the generations the singer encouraged, she explained, “You don’t realize the impact you make as an artist on people, and she just impacted so many—for different generations.”

Clarkson Slays “Used To Be Young”

Besides spending time with guests and talking about those who inspire her, Clarkson also performs Kellyoke, which showcases her talents by allowing her to cover hit songs. Recently, fans gushed over her cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young.”

Filling the comment section with love for Clarkson, fans wrote, “Kelly could sing the alphabet and it would still make me stop and listen. I’ve become a seriously big Kelly fan recently. I spend my days listening to playlists of her covers. She is just stunning.” Another fan added, “She’s so in control of her instrument and hits every note so perfectly. Love her.”

While recently moving her family and show to New York City, it appears that the transition was exactly what Clarkson needed as her show and hosting continue to receive love and support.

