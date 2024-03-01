Behind the Meaning of “Call It What You Want” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift delivered many memorable songs on Reputation, but we’re partial to “Call It What You Want.” This song is ostensibly the thesis of this album. It’s the perfect mix of Swift airing her grievances and keying her fans into her latest relationship. Check out the meaning behind this song, below.

Behind the Meaning

My castle crumbled overnight

I brought a knife to a gunfight

They took the crown, but it’s alright

All the liars are calling me one

Nobody’s heard from me for months

I’m doing better than I ever was

Like much of Reputation, “Call It What You Want” saw Swift turning the finger around on her naysayers. In the opening verse, Swift referenced the “fall from grace” she experienced shortly before releasing this album– the result of a vicious rumor cycle and her beef with a certain rapper. All the liars are calling me one, she sang, referencing Kanye West’s infamous video “evidence” of Swift “playing the victim.”

Elsewhere in the first verse, Swift reassured her fans that she was actually doing quite well–despite the circumstances. I’m doing better than I ever was, she sang. Reputation is a tale of two albums. Half of the songs are seething diatribes while the other half are markedly loved up. This opening verse is as good an overarching descriptor for the album as any.

My baby’s fit like a daydream

Walkin’ with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want, yeah

Call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want, yeah

Call it what you want to

A large part of what got her through her turmoil was her budding relationship with Joe Alwyn. My baby’s fit like a daydream / Walkin’ with his head down / I’m the one he’s walking to, she sings in the chorus.

The verses All my flowers grew back as thorns and All the jokers dressing up as kings / They fade to nothing when I look at him, are the crux of this song as a whole. All that she went through hardened her into the person she is today. It’s the mix between her personal development and her newfound love that ushered her through the bad times.

Revisit this Reputation staple, below.

