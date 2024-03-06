Behind the Meaning of “I Will” by the Beatles

The Beatles‘ “I Will” is a relatively simple song, but it is nonetheless impactful. Paul McCartney has penned many stellar love songs across his career, but this has to be one of his most touching. Check out the meaning behind this song, below.

Behind the Meaning

McCartney has made it clear across his career that he is partial to a silly love song. He enjoys the sappy, sincere sides of music. “I Will” is one of many examples of this affinity.

“There’s a theory that the most interesting love songs are ones about love gone wrong,” McCartney wrote in his book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. “I don’t subscribe to it. This is a song about the joy of love…Love might be the mightiest, strongest force on the planet.”

Who knows how long I’ve loved you

You know I love you still

Will I wait a lonely lifetime

If you want me to, I will

McCartney was in a relationship with Jane Asher at the time he wrote this track. While in India together, McCartney made use of a melody he had in his back pocket, writing new lyrics that painted a picture of enduring love. Folk icon Donovan helped him pen the first rough draft of the verses, but ultimately McCartney found them too simple.

Despite being connected to Asher, McCartney delivered the caveat: “Just because I was involved with Jane at the time doesn’t mean this song is addressed to, or about, Jane. It’s a declaration of love, yes, but not always to someone specific.”

For if I ever saw you

I didn’t catch your name

But it never really mattered

I will always feel the same

Despite not having a finite inspiration–or perhaps because of that fact–this song is a universal ode to love. Any couple could adopt this song as their own. The syrupy sweet lyrics are enough to thaw even the coldest of hearts.

