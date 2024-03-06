Dolly Parton Announces New Cookbook “Good Lookin’ Cookin” Written with Her Sister Rachel

Dolly Parton is teaming up with her sister Rachel to create a new cookbook. Good Lookin’ Cookin’ will feature Southern favorites, revamped recipes from Parton’s previous cookbooks, and dishes that the country icon discovered in her global travels over the years. It will hit bookstore shelves this fall, just in time for fans to add a little oomph to their holiday meals.

Parton took to social media earlier today (March 6) to announce the new endeavor. “Well, what’s cookin’ good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook,” she wrote in the post. “I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know,” she added. “I you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us into the kitchen.”

Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook! I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know. If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the… pic.twitter.com/V2hYsqDFY1 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 6, 2024

Parton went on to say that the new cookbook hits bookstore shelves on September 17. Fans who want to make sure they get their copies as soon as possible can pre-order theirs today.

More About Dolly Parton’s Forthcoming Cook Book

When Parton spoke to Forbes in January, she revealed that she was working on a cookbook while discussing her plans for the future. “I’m writing a cookbook with my sister Rachel, doing a movie based on the novel I wrote with James Patterson called Run, Rose, Run. We’re doing that this summer,” she revealed. “There’s a whole lot of good things that I want to do. I never know. I wake up with new dreams every day.”

In an interview with Yahoo!Life last month, Parton spilled more details about the book. “We’re putting a cookbook out together on recipes from the past and things I’ve gathered traveling all around the world,” she told the publication. “She’s a great cook, so we’re going to come out with a cookbook in the near future called Good Lookin’ Cookin’ because she knows how to make it pretty and make it taste good,” she added.

Good Lookin’ Cookin’ will also feature retooled recipes from Parton’s 1989 cookbook Dollywood Presents: Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking. “We’re going to rework a lot of those recipes because they’re still great,” she said. “We’ll refurbish that thing and use many of those same recipes.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings