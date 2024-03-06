Taylor Swift Baked Pop-Tarts for Travis Kelce’s Teammates—Now Pop-Tarts Want Her Recipe

Videos by American Songwriter

Everything has a Taylor’s Version these days, even Pop-Tarts. Taylor Swift, pop singer extraordinaire and girlfriend to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, won over the entire Super Bowl-winning offensive line by putting her own spin on the famous fruit-filled pastry treats. Now, the wildly popular toaster pastry brand is urging Swift to release her version.

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Became a “Different Man” After Dating Taylor Swift, Says Chiefs Coach]

Pop-Tarts Donates to Local Food Pantry In Taylor Swift’s Honor

Harvesters, a Kansas City-based food bank, revealed to USA Today that Pop-Tarts had made a $12,500 donation to the nonprofit.

The brand promised to double the donation to $25,000 if Swift shared her secret.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank,” a March 1 post from the brand’s official Instagram account read. “But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation.”

Like everything else Swift touches, this partnership seems like a surefire success. “not to be dramatic but i would die for a pop tart made by taylor swift,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

not to be dramatic but i would die for a pop tart made by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/ekHl96tZzA — bethany ♡ tortured poet (@corneliastagain) February 27, 2024

Harvesters is also on board with the idea. “Taylor has been a supporter of us in the past,” the nonprofit said, according to USA Today. “Now, her sharing the recipe could mean even more money for folks in Kansas City experiencing food insecurity.”

One Instagram user wasn’t quite so taken with the idea, however. “If you make and produce your poptarts, (like your music), you can donate profits to any group you want-forever!” they wrote. “Kellog’s will steal your recipe, change one ingredient and call it theirs, making millions on this, in exchange for a single one-time minuscule donation!”

KC Coach Says He Missed Out on Taylor Swift’s Pop-Tarts

Besides the brand itself, there’s one other person who also might be invested in Swift’s homemade Pop-Tart recipe: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

During an interview with NBC Sports, Reid revealed that “it was over” when the “Karma” singer shared her baked goods with the Chiefs offensive line.

“She knew right where to go,” the coach said.

Reid couldn’t tell you how they tasted, though. “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” he laughed.

Featured image by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage