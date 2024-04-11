Behind the Meaning of John Denver’s “Poems, Prayers and Promises”

I’ve been lately thinking about my life’s time / All the things I’ve done and how it’s been, John Denver sings in the opening line to “Poems, Prayers and Promises.” It’s also somewhat of a thesis statement for Denver‘s music as a whole. The singer-songwriter often reminisced on his life in great detail. At any rate, he was always introspective even when marveling at the great wonders of the world.

That being said, this track feels like a singular force in Denver’s discography. It’s sentimental, meditative, and somewhat elegiac in the aftermath of his death. Check out the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Poems, Prayers and Promises”

Denver died in a fatal plane crash on October 12, 1997. Though this song was released decades before that event, it feels almost prescient. The lyrics nearly read like someone nearing the end of their life, looking back on everything that colored their days. I know I’m gonna hate to see it end, he sings.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Denver song without some references to nature. In the second verse, he makes sure to mention the sunshine, the rain, and all other outdoorsy elements he will miss once his time comes.

In the chorus, Denver takes stock of his life–weighing out the good and the bad. In the end, he comes to a positive conclusion: I have to say it now / It’s been a good life all in all.

Later in the chorus, Denver shifts his focus from one love (nature) to another (romance). He thinks fondly of talking for hours on end with a loved one. How sweet it is to love someone / How right it is to care, he sings.

In many ways, this is the Denver song. It encapsulates everything fans knew and loved about the singer-songwriter: his love of the outdoors, keen attention to detail, and heartwarming sensibilities. Revisit this track, below.

