Crowded House Announce North American Tour in 2024

Australian rock band Crowded House is crossing the Pacific to tour in North America this year! The “Don’t Dream It’s Over” hitmakers are hitting both coasts of the US as well as a date in Ontario to promote their upcoming album Gravity Stairs, out May 31. No opening acts have been announced.

The Crowded House 2024 Tour will begin on August 29 in St. Augustine, Florida at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre. The tour will come to a close on September 28 in Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Fans can get their artist presale code via Crowded House’s website. Additional presale events for most of the tour dates can be accessed through Ticketmaster starting on April 12 at 10:00 am local through April 18 at 10:00 pm local.

General on-sale will launch on April 19 at 10:00 am local. Pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are available once public on-sale goes live. Stubhub has the FanProtect Program in place to make sure your purchase is 100% legitimate. No scams here. It’s worth a shot, especially if your preferred tour date has been sold out!

Don’t miss your chance to hear some of Crowded House’s best (old and new) songs live this year!

August 29 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 31 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 3 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

September 4 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 8 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino

September 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights

September 11 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

September 13 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

September 14 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

September 17 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

September 21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 25 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

September 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Photo by Kim Landy

