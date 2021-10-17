John Denver’s 10 Greatest Hits

John Denver made his mark on the folk music scene in 1967 when Peter Paul and Mary recorded the song he wrote, “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” The success of the song gave Denver a leg up in the music industry.

In the ‘70s, he went on to record his own solo albums, Poems, Prayers, and Promises, which featured the hit song”Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Rocky Mountain High and Back Home Again (1974), which featured the track “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

An environmentalist and humanitarian, Denver composed over 200 songs throughout his career, singing about relationships, music, and country living. Of those 200 songs, we culled it down to our favorite ten. After much deliberation, we came up with this list of Top 10 John Denver songs. Enjoy.

10. “Fly Away” (feat. Olivia Newton John)

9. “Sweet Surrender“

8. “I’m Sorry”

7. “Back Home Again”

6. “Leaving On A Jet Plane”

5. “Rocky Mountain High”

4. “Thank God I’m a Country Boy“

3. “Sunshine on My Shoulders”

2. “Annie’s Song”

1. “Take Me Home, Country Roads”